OLIVEHURST, Calif. (KTXL) — A 21-year-old woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence and killing a bicyclist.

The California Highway Patrol said around 9:30 p.m., a 36-year-old Olivehurst man was riding a bike south on George Avenue.

According to CHP officials, when the man got just south of McGowan Parkway, he was rear-ended by a 2019 Ford Fusion.

The man was taken to Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital, where the CHP said he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

Officials said the 21-year-old driver of the Fusion, Kaitlyn Vansant, stayed at the scene of the crash and was later arrested. She was uninjured.

Vansant, who is from Olivehurst, now faces felony charges on suspicion of second-degree murder and driving under the influence.