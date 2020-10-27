CHP: 22-year-old Auburn man dies in solo-vehicle crash

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 22-year-old man died in a solo-vehicle crash after his truck overturned as he was exiting State Route 193.

Auburn Area California Highway Patrol officers found an overturned 2002 Dodge Ram truck between the on-ramp and off-ramp of the SR-193 from westbound Interstate 80, around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The 22-year-old driver, identified as Cooper J. Landram from Auburn, was lying just west of the truck.

While exiting the freeway, Landram “failed to negotiate the right curve of the off-ramp, and continued straight into the gore portion area, causing the truck to overturn,” CHP reported.

CHP said Landram was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, but the cause remains under investigation, CHP said.