CHP: 3-vehicle crash involving big rig leaves one person dead in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – One person has died after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 120 Tuesday morning involving a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol in Stockton.

CHP officials said the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. near French Camp Road and involved a Freightliner truck tractor, a Chevy SUV and a 4-door Hyundai.

The unidentified driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

The driver and passenger in the Hyundai were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

CHP said the driver of the big rig did not need hospital attention.

Photos from the scene show the big rig with its front chassis smashed in and tilted on a broken front axle.

The crash is still under investigation and it is not yet known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the CHP Stockton Area office at 209-938-4800.