CHP: 30-foot box truck rear-ends sedan, 3 killed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says three people are dead after the car they were in was struck by a 30-foot box truck Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, three people were in a silver sedan, possibly a fourth person, when they were rear-ended by a Mercury Mountaineer on northbound Highway 99 near West Elverta Road.

The sedan came to a stop in the number two lane, officials say. Not long after, the sedan was again rear-ended but by a 30-foot box truck.

Officers do not suspect drugs, alcohol or speeding were a factor. The truck was going at normal speeds for being on the highway, according to officials.

This is a developing story.