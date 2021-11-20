CHP: 4 people killed in Gold Run area crash

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said four people died in a car crash in the Gold Run area Saturday morning.
CHP officials told FOX40 the cause of the crash was due to a wrong way driver.
This story is developing.
by: Jonathan Taraya
