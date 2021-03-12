CHP: 5 people killed in single-car crash in French Camp

Stockton, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were killed late Thursday in a crash on Interstate 5 in French Camp, according to the Stockton California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11 p.m., north of Roth Road.

Authorities said a man driving a 1997 Toyota was driving northbound on I-5 at a high rate of speed when he made an “unsafe turning movement” before going off-road and hitting a tree.

The 33-year-old man, along with four passengers, identified as a 42-year-old woman, one male and two females, were all killed in the crash, CHP said.

No further identifying information has been released about the victims.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.