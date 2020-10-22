CHP: 65-year-old motorcyclist killed in Solano County crash

Traffic begins to back up along I-80 in the Natomas area. July 2014

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 65-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash on I-80 near Fairfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Solano Area CHP and an ambulance responded to the incident at 6:37 p.m. on Wednesday.

A motorcyclist on a 2007 Harley Davidson was riding with a group of other motorcyclists when he crashed as the group exited I-80 at the Manual Campos off-ramp, CHP said.

The motorcyclist left the roadway and crashed into a drainage trench.

He was taken to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville, where he was pronounced dead, according to CHP.

His name has not been revealed by authorities.

Alcohol or drugs is not suspected to be a factor in this collision.