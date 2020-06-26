CHP: 8 officers assigned to Capitol-region demonstrations test positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Eight California Highway Patrol officers who assisted with recent demonstrations at the Capitol have tested positive for COVID-19, according to CHP.

FOX40 reached out to CHP on June 13 after reports of two officers assigned to the Capitol region testing positive.

In a statement, CHP said it is unknown at this time whether the officers contracted the virus at the Capitol.

“CHP officials are advising all CHP officers who were deployed to the Capitol to monitor themselves for symptoms…They are also being advised of the necessary precautions they should take to protect their health and that of their families.” California Highway Patrol