CHP: 81-year-old struck, killed by vehicle in North Sacramento

NORTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An 81-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking his bicycle on a sidewalk Friday morning, the North Sacramento California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities were called to reports of a collision around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Walerga Road and Bainbridge Drive, according to the CHP.

When they arrived, the CHP says officers discovered that the 81-year-old from Sacramento had been struck by a Honda CR-V while walking his bike on the right sidewalk of Bainbridge Drive.

The 81-year-old pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and was declared dead by hospital staff.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Sacramento, had driven up on the sidewalk and collided with the pedestrian, the CHP said. They added that the driver stayed on the scene, then was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

The number two lane of northbound Walerga Road was closed for the investigation for around two hours.

Anyone who has additional information can call Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.