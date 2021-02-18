CHP: 82-year-old man dead after striking guard rail, overhead pole on I-80

NORTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An 82-year-old man is dead after his vehicle struck a guardrail and pole on the westbound Interstate 80 Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP responded to a call of a crash that happened on the Longview Drive off-ramp on the westbound I-80 around 8:40 a.m.

CHP found a dark blue Chevrolet Silverado had struck the guardrail and overhead sign pole on the ramp.

The 82-year-old man from Rio Linda had lost control of his car and crashed authorities said. He was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, CHP said.

Anyone with information may call Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.