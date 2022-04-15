TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said the reason a part of Interstate 80 in Truckee was shut down Thursday was because of an abandoned vehicle.

In a Facebook post, the CHP said, “@greyhoundlines want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake???”

In a photo shared by the CHP, a Greyhound bus can be seen abandoned on the roadway.

“Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!!! Everyone say thank you,” the CHP posted.

The driver was later found by officers, the CHP said.