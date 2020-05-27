CHP aids first responders with helicopter rescue for injured swimmer stuck at bottom of canyon

Video courtesy of CHP – Valley Division Air Operations

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol helped El Dorado County fire crews rescue an injured swimmer from Bassi Falls Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities received calls that a man had been injured at the falls on Big Silver Creek near Union Reservoir.

After the dispatcher gave the callers first-aid guidance to help stabilize the swimmer, a CHP helicopter was sent out to locate the swimmer who was found in a small canyon at the base of the falls.

Video from the rescue shows multiple bystanders flagging the helicopter down and pointing to where the injured swimmer was located.

El Dorado County paramedics hoisted the swimmer up to the helicopter before taking the patient to Big Hill where he was picked up and transported to Sutter Hospital Roseville.

The extent of the swimmer’s injuries are unknown at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.