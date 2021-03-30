CHP: Altercation led to deadly I-5 shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol reports an altercation on Interstate 5 near Natomas led to Sunday’s shooting that left a driver dead and his passenger wounded.

Around 3:45 p.m., officers were called to I-5 just south of Arena Boulevard for a shooting, according to the CHP.

Once there, the CHP says officers found a Volvo SUV stopped on the shoulder of the interstate that was riddled with bullet holes.

The male driver and the female passenger had both been shot following an altercation, according to the CHP.

Emergency responders tried to help the driver at the scene but he died. The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital.

On Monday, the coroner identified the driver as 24-year-old Jay Venable. On a GoFundMe page, Venable’s sister said he was a father and husband.

“Yesterday we lost my younger brother, one of my best friends in the most unexpected and tragic way, we almost lost my sister in law as well, but she and the kids were thankfully saved by the grace of god,” she wrote in the fundraiser.

For just over five hours investigators shut down all lanes of southbound I-5 from Arena Boulevard to Interstate 80.

The CHP still has not provided any information about the shooter or the altercation that led up to the shooting. They do say the shooting was not random.