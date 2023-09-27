(FOX40.COM) — California Highway Patrol announced that it will operate a DUI checkpoint in the Yuba-Sutter area on Saturday.

The checkpoint will be held in an unincorporated area of Sutter County from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

According to CHP, Drug Recognition Experts will be on-site to provide, “on-the-spot assessments of drivers suspected of drug use.”

Officers will also be equipped with “state-of-the-art handheld breath testing devices, which provide an accurate measure of blood alcohol concentrations of suspected drunk drivers.”

“Our goal is to ensure the safe passage of each motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of drunk driving,” CHP said in a press release.

The agency continued, “A sobriety checkpoint is an effective tool for achieving this goal and is designed to augment existing patrol operations. By publicizing our efforts we believe that we can deter motorists from drinking and driving.”