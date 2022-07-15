STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol arrested a Stockton man suspected of shooting and robbing a homeless man who was at an encampment located on state property

The encampment was near Interstate 5 and March Lane in San Joaquin County. According to the CHP, 32-year-old Johnny Mata shot a man at the encampment on July 14. Mata allegedly took the 49-year-old’s bicycle as well.

The 49-year-old man is expected to make a full recovery.

The CHP investigated the shooting and said they were able to identify Mata as a suspect. Investigators were then able to find Mata at his Stockton home.

According to the CHP, two guns and a lot of ammunition were found at the home. Mata was arrested on suspicion of several felony charges.

“Random acts of violence on state property will not be tolerated,” the CHP said.