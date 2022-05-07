TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol arrested David Swendiman on Tuesday after being alerted that he was wanted in Alaska accused of charges of rape and sexual abuse of a minor.

The CHP was notified about Swendiman entering the state by the California Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Team – Sacramento (SAC – FAT).

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Truckee Police Department and the CHP’S Truckee office searched the area for Swendiman after receiving information that he was spotted near a grocery store in downtown Truckee.

Once Swendiman was located, he was placed into custody and booked into the Nevada County jail.

As of Friday, Swendiman is still being held at the Nevada County Jail, according to custody records.