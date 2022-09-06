(KTXL) — Over Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol held a Maximum Enforcement Period which had extra officers on duty across the state in order to ensure safe travel during the holiday weekend.

The California Highway Patrol announced that they arrested 937 people for driving under the influence and 27 people died in vehicle crashes statewide over the holiday weekend.

During the Maximum Enforcement Period, officers were focused on spotting traffic violations and looked for those suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

According to the CHP, during the 2021 Labor Day weekend Maximum Enforcement Period, 43 people were killed in car crashes on California roads. CHP officers also made a total of 985 DUI arrests and issued over 6,000 speeding tickets statewide during the Maximum Enforcement Period.

“Alcohol-and drug-impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of traffic fatalities and injuries in California, and the moment an impaired driver gets behind the wheel, they put themselves and every other person on the road in great danger,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a news release. “The CHP is committed to enforcement and non-enforcement strategies, including education and community engagement, to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone traveling throughout California during the holiday.”

The Maximum Enforcement Period coincided with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” campaign that lasted through Sept. 5., according to the California Highway Patrol.