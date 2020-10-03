CHP arrests protesters at Capitol who want to stop new factory farms, slaughterhouses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says officers arrested 19 animal rights activists Friday morning after they held a protest at the Capitol.

According to the CHP, some of the protesters climbed up to a second-floor balcony on the west side of the Capitol and hung a banner that read “Animal Bill of Rights.”

Three of the protestors then chained themselves to the balcony doors.

The other protestors held smaller signs and delivered speeches, according to Direct Action Everywhere — the organization that held the event.

Officers say those arrested are facing charges of protesting without a permit, hanging unauthorized objects on state property and conspiracy.

Direct Action Everywhere says Friday’s event was just one in a series hoping to get Governor Gavin Newsom’s attention.

Today’s action is the latest escalation of a campaign with DxE in collaboration with dozens of organizations, calling on Governor Newsom to issue an executive order to prohibit the construction of new factory farms and slaughterhouses statewide. Direct Action Everywhere