CHP arrests suspected driver in fatal Sacramento hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says they arrested a man early Saturday morning who drove away after hitting a pedestrian crossing the highway.

Officers say that around 12:43 a.m. they received reports of someone on northbound state Route 51 near the P Street onramp, yelling at cars and running in and out of traffic lanes.

While on their way to the scene, officers were notified that the pedestrian may have been hit by a silver Volkswagen.

When authorities arrived, officers said they saw a silver Volkswagen with windshield damage drive away.

Witness reported the Volkswagen had initially stopped and pulled over after the crash, according to officials.

A car matching the suspected vehicle was pulled over a short time later on southbound state Route 51.

According to CHP officials, the driver, 44-year-old Gustavo Sampedrosanche, told officers he knew he hit someone and was standing on the shoulder after the crash but got scared when he saw patrol cars coming.

Sampedrosanche was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to officials.

Neither drugs nor alcohol was involved in the crash.

Officials say the pedestrian died.