CHP asking for help finding missing 11-year-old in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An endangered missing advisory has been issued in Sacramento and Yolo Counties by the California Highway Patrol for a missing 11-year-old girl.
According to CHP and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Darla Garcia-Noe was last seen getting into a bright blue Hyundai with tinted windows around 3:50 p.m. Sunday near El Camino Ave and Darwin St in the Arden-Arcade area.
Garcia-Noe is described as a 11-year-old Hispanic female, thin, around 5 ft. tall, wearing a burgundy shirt, black pants, and white shoes.
Police is asking the community if they have seen Garcia-Noe to call 911 or the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5111.