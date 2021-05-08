CHP asking for help finding missing 11-year-old in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An endangered missing advisory has been issued in Sacramento and Yolo Counties by the California Highway Patrol for a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to CHP and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Darla Garcia-Noe was last seen getting into a bright blue Hyundai with tinted windows around 3:50 p.m. Sunday near El Camino Ave and Darwin St in the Arden-Arcade area.

Garcia-Noe is described as a 11-year-old Hispanic female, thin, around 5 ft. tall, wearing a burgundy shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Police is asking the community if they have seen Garcia-Noe to call 911 or the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5111.

Endangered Missing Advisory – Sacramento and Yolo Counties

Last Seen: El Camino Avenue at Howe Avenue@sacsheriff

IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/QMvONiWT0z — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) May 9, 2021