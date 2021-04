FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person has died in a car crash that happened Thursday in Fairfield.

The Fairfield Fire Department says the crash happened near Highway 12 and Beck Avenue.

According to the department, there are “multiple patients,” and at least one person is trapped.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash is fatal.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.