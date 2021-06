(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says at least 35 people died in crashes over Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement began Friday evening for the CHP and ended Monday just before midnight. During that time, officers arrested 979 drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence — a 14.6% increase from 2020.

The CHP says that within their jurisdiction, over half of the “11 vehicle occupants” who died were not wearing a seat belt.