CHP: Authorities searching for driver who struck motorcyclist on Highway 33

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto California Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who struck and injured a motorcyclist on Highway 33 near Lemon Avenue Monday morning.

CHP received a call that reported the incident around 5:35 a.m.

A maroon 2004-2005 Ford F-150 had struck the motorcyclist while trying to pass other vehicles, CHP said. The driver then fled the scene and was last seen going east on Fruit Avenue.

CHP said the motorcyclist is in serious condition.

The car has significant left front and left side damage, CHP said. It is also missing the left headlight, left fender molding and left side view mirror. The driver door’s window is also blown out.

Anyone with information may contact Officers Norseen or Mitchell at the Modesto CHP at 209-545-7440 or Crime Stoppers at 866-602-7463.