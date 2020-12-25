CHP begins maximum enforcement period for holidays

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Even with a regional stay-at-home order, some roads were busy as people either finished up holiday shopping or hit the road to visit family for Christmas.

California Highway Patrol officers were still out in full force, however, looking for people driving recklessly.

“People are people, you can’t change it,” said Sacramento resident Emmanuel Zokpodo.

CHP says their message is simple: Follow the rules of the road or get a ticket.

Herbert Brown, who lives in Sacramento, had to readjust his expectations as there were more cars on the road than he imagined.

“Even coming home from work, the traffic, I thought it was going to be nobody on the highway,” Brown told FOX40.

Aside from travelers ignoring COVID-19 restrictions, Brown said drivers were ignoring the rules of the road.

“When I put out my blinker, people speed up. They’re not going to want to let you go over, so I almost crashed like three times,” Brown said. “So, people are really reckless on the roads.”

CHP officers are on the lookout for distracted drivers, those not wearing seat belts, speeding or driving under the influence.

“If you are going to travel and consume alcohol at the location where you are at, make arrangements for you to get home back safely,” said CHP Officer Eulogio Ceja.

Ceja asked people to give themselves enough time when they travel.

Throughout the pandemic, speeding has become a big problem.

Over the last 24 hours, CHP Woodland reports they pulled over a 20-year-old woman for going 125 mph. CHP Solano reported that one driver was going 102 mph.

“Just because there is less traffic on the freeway, it’s not really an invitation to speed. There has been an increase in citations of over 100 mph,” Ceja said.

Increased enforcement will continue throughout the holiday weekend.

“It’s pretty crazy out here,” Brown said.

Ceja also cautioned drivers not to engage if they find themselves in a road rage incident. If the situation is unsafe, take an exit and call 911.