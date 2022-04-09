COURTLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol responded to a boat fire on the Sacramento River near Steamboat Landing Friday.

CHP said the boat caught fire and flames spread to the Steamboat Landing embankment.

No injuries were reported.

A photo of the fire showed crews from the Courtland Fire Department and Walnut Grove Volunteer Fire Department spraying water on a fully-engulfed boat.

No information was released on what caused the fire.

In addition to the fire, CHP said they pulled a stolen truck out of the water with the help of Five Star Towing.