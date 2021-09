GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) – CHP officials in Grass Valley are closing Brunswick Road while they investigate a crash they say left one person dead Friday.

According to officials, Brunswick Road is closed in both directions at East Bennett Road and Loma Rica Drive. There is no estimated time for reopening. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.