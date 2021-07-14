CHP cadets honor fallen officers in first traditional run since October 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 100 California Highway Patrol cadets are running to honor those who died in the line of duty Wednesday morning.

The 119 cadets hit the road for the CHP’s annual run from West Sacramento to the Capitol in Sacramento for the first cadet run since October 2019.

The cadets took off from the CHP Academy on Reed Avenue around 5:30 a.m. They’ll run nearly five miles east to the California Peace Officers Memorial near the state Capitol.

Dozens of friends and family members lined the route.

When the cadets reach the memorial, they will observe a moment of silence to honor fallen officers.

In addition to honoring fallen officers, the cadets are marking the “completion of an unprecedented 75 weeks since the beginning of their training” at the CHP Academy, the CHP said.

The training typically takes 29 weeks, but COVID-19 safety measures stretched the training to 75 weeks.