CHP cadets take on annual run through Sacramento to honor fallen officers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More than a hundred cadets from the California Highway Patrol took to the streets of Sacramento Wednesday morning for an annual run honoring those officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The runners had one last task to finish up before they officially wrapped up their training to become officers.

Their 5-mile trek began near the California Highway Patrol Academy and was set to end at the California Peace Officers’ Memorial on 10th Street near the Capitol.

It was there that the soon-to-be officers could honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and hold a moment of silence for those who have lost their lives. More than 1,600 names are etched into the memorial, which is meant to serve as a reminder of the dangers of the job.