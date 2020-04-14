CHP: Car fleeing Easter sideshow hits patrol vehicle

California Highway Patrol officers say this black Chevrolet Camaro struck a patrol vehicle while trying to flee the scene of an Easter Sunday sideshow in Sacramento County. (Photo courtesy: CHP – South Sacramento)

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As California Highway Patrol officers broke up an Easter Sunday sideshow on Florin Road, officials say a car hit a patrol vehicle while trying to flee.

Officers estimated between 100 and 150 cars and about 300 people were gathered at the intersection of Florin Road and Palmer House Drive.

One of the cars fleeing west on Florin collided with a CHP vehicle responding to the scene, officers said. Officials said the car, described as a black Chevrolet Camaro, lost its right front tire in the crash.

Officers arrested the driver, identified as 18-year-old Christian Alvarado Michaca, and booked him into jail. Two passengers, aged 16 and 17 years old, were taken to the hospital.

The officer involved in the crash was not hurt.