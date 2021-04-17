CHP: Car hits 2 women trying to help others on road, 1 dies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says two women in East Sacramento were hit by a car after they stopped to help people involved in a separate crash Friday night.

One of the women died, and the other had minor injuries, according to the CHP.

Officers say that at 8:16 p.m. a car hit a pedestrian on Folsom Boulevard near Bradshaw Road.

A car that was near the scene stopped on a westbound Folsom Boulevard lane, and a woman got out of the car to help. Another car going eastbound on Folsom Boulevard stopped in the center lane, and a woman in that car also got out to help.

Both women, a 33-year-old and 39-year-old, were in the center lane calling for help when the crash occurred.

CHP says an Infiniti driving westbound on Folsom Boulevard suddenly noticed there were cars not moving on the road and tried to avoid them.

The driver veered left into the center turn lane and struck both women and a Hyundai Sonata.

According to the CHP, the 39-year-old was fatally injured, and the 33-year-old woman had minor injuries.

CHP says neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be involved.