CHP: Car went airborne after losing control at 80 mph in Sacramento crash

A car went airborne after losing control and hitting a water main, officials say. (Courtesy Teri O’Sullivan)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Sacramento allegedly going over double the legal speed limit went airborne after hitting a water main Friday.

The California Highway Patrol says a 21-year-old woman, who did not have a license, lost control while going about 80 mph on El Camino Avenue near Park Estates Drive.

After losing control, the car went off the road on El Camino Avenue and hit a water main, causing it to go airborne. A nearby witness said the car flipped three times before it ended up overturned.

The driver and three passengers got out of the car through the sunroof with the help of nearby people, according to the witness.

They all had minor injuries, according to the CHP.