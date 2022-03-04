EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are warning drivers to be vigilant while traveling Highway 50 near Echo Summit due to rockslides.

According to the California Highway Patrol, around 4:40 p.m. another large boulder came down the hillside. No one was injured. But CHP did tweet a photo of a truck with damage to the front driver’s side.

Then, while crews were at the scene, another “huge” boulder came down. This one did not cause any incidents.

(Courtesy: California Highway Patrol) The California Highway Patrol said no one was injured when another boulder came down from the hillside.

“Be vigilant when traveling through the burn areas. Very unstable hillsides,” said CHP South Lake Tahoe.

Caltrans said a crew will be at the site monitoring it 24/7 over the weekend.

The highway had been closed from Thursday evening into Friday after a rockslide blocked the entire roadway. Crews used explosives early Friday to clear the remainder of the rocks.