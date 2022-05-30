(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol cautions people to be safe this Memorial Day as its Maximum Enforcement Period continues.

According to CHP, the Maximum Enforcement Period increases patrols on roadways to assist motorists as well as monitor dangerous drivers and help pedestrians Memorial Day. It is set to send to end at 11:59 p.m.

There have been 891 DUI arrests and 15 deaths in CHP’s jurisdiction since 6 p.m. Friday according to a tweet by CHP Headquarters.

CHP urges people to travel safely, especially during the holiday.