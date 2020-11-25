CHP: Collision on I-80 kills Clayton man

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 28-year-old man was killed after a fatal crash on Interstate 80 early Wednesday morning, according to the Solano Area California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says the crash occurred on eastbound I-80, just west of Pedrick Road, around 6:30 a.m.

The driver’s Toyota 4Runner had left the roadway then collided with the guard rail into the center median, authorities say.

It then traveled across all eastbound lanes onto the dirt shoulder before rolling over multiple times, according to the CHP.

The driver, a resident of Clayton, was ejected from the vehicle and killed. He has not been identified.

The CHP reports the other occupant in the vehicle, a small dog, was located at the scene but did not appear to have any injuries and was released to Solano Animal Services.

Any person with information is asked to contact the CHP at 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247) or the CHP Solano Area Office at 707-428-2100 and ask for Officer Blencowe.