CHP: Crash in Davis injures 5 people, 1 with life-threatening injuries

A crash in Davis injured five people. (Courtesy California Highway Patrol)

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash on Interstate 80 near Old Davis Road Thursday afternoon injured several people, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One of the injured was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injures.

Officers say the crash, between a minivan carrying four people and a Chevrolet Impala, happened just before 5 p.m.

The driver of the Impala received life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the minivan had moderate to major injuries.

Officers are still investigating the crash.