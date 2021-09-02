CHP: Crash in Davis injures 5 people, 1 with life-threatening injuries

A crash in Davis injured five people. (Courtesy California Highway Patrol)

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash on Interstate 80 near Old Davis Road Thursday afternoon injured several people, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

One of the injured was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injures. 

Officers say the crash, between a minivan carrying four people and a Chevrolet Impala, happened just before 5 p.m.

The driver of the Impala received life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the minivan had moderate to major injuries. 

Officers are still investigating the crash. 

