The California Highway Patrol is wrapping up a maximum enforcement period, which began at the start of the Fourth of July weekend.

Through Monday night, CHP officers will be watching for unsafe drivers.

Officer AJ McTaggart joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to talk more about the maximum enforcement period and behind-the-wheel safety.

The CHP’s #IndependenceDay Maximum Enforcement Period ends at 11:59 p.m. tonight, but our commitment to saving lives doesn’t. CHP officers have made 902 arrests for DUI; but sadly 20 people have been killed this weekend. Please drive safely as the holiday weekend concludes. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) July 5, 2021