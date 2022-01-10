CHP: Dixon man dies following early morning Vacaville crash

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – California Highway Patrol officers said they are investigating a crash in Vacaville that left one person dead early Monday morning.

According to officials, a Toyota Sienna van collided with the rear end of a trailer that was being pulled by a big rig around 5 a.m. on westbound Interstate 80 near Alamo Drive.

The collision caused the van to overturn, ejecting both the driver and passenger from the vehicle, the CHP said.

Both were transported to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, where officials said the 43-year-old Dixon man who was behind the wheel was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The passenger, a 44-year-old Fairfield woman, sustained major injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP Solano at 707-639-5600.