CHP: Driver arrested after crash that ejected and killed passenger

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A passenger died after being ejected from a vehicle during a car accident on southbound Highway 99 north of Twin Cities Road according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal accident happened Sunday around 3:46 am.

Police say the passenger was a 29-year-old woman from Stockton and the driver was a 37-year-old male, also from Stockton, and was suspected to be driving under the influence.

The man was reportedly driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado going southbound north of Twin Cities Road and was driving about 70 MPH when he turned to the left and hit a wood post-metal guardrail in the center median.

The car went across two lanes and overturned in a dirt shoulder and ejected the passenger.

Police say both were believed not to be wearing seatbelts.

The Cosumnes Fire Department arrived at the scene and confirmed the passenger’s fatal injuries.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

CHP officers arrived at the hospital and conducted a DUI investigation on the driver.

After being treated for his injuries, officers took the driver into custody for felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The identity of the passenger will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified.