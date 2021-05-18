CHP: Driver, baby injured after car flips on Highway 50

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver and a 1-year-old passenger were injured after the vehicle overturned on Highway 50 Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene at Camp Sacramento. They found that the driver had lost control of the car, which flipped onto the south shoulder of the highway.

The driver was not wearing their seatbelt and was ejected out of the car, CHP said. They were transported to a Reno hospital with major injuries.

CHP reported that the child was properly restrained and had minor injuries.