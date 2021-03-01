CHP: Driver dead after rollover crash on I-80 in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver died Sunday afternoon after losing control of his SUV on Interstate 80 in Solano County.

The California Highway Patrol said around 3:30 p.m., a driver headed west on I-80 lost control of his 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe just west of Highway 113.

The SUV overturned and the driver was ejected. The CHP said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He was taken to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The CHP said investigators are still looking into what happened and do not suspect alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.