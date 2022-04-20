CLARKSBURG, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver died after their vehicle was submerged into the Sacramento River in Yolo County Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

After 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the CHP said a Honda sedan was approaching South River Road from County Road 141.

The driver continued driving straight through the intersection at South River Road and collided with a guard rail, officers said.

The CHP said the driver traveled down the levee embankment before fully submerging into the Sacramento River.

The driver later died from their injuries. The CHP hasn’t reported the identity of the driver.

Officers said only one person was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

According to the CHP, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

For anyone with information regarding this crash, the officers are asking the public to contact the CHP Woodland Area at 530-662-4685