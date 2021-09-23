CHP: Driver, passenger injured in head-on crash near Roseville

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver and passenger of an SUV were seriously injured following a partial-head-on crash on Fiddyment Road, south of Sunset Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Both the driver and passenger of an SUV sustained major injuries after their vehicle swerved out of the southbound lane into the northbound lane, partially colliding with a Peterbilt truck head-on, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Both occupants of the SUV are being rescued after getting trapped inside the SUV, CHP said.

Fiddyment Road is currently closed in both locations at the location of the crash.

Drugs are being considered as a factor in the crash, police said.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.