CHP: Driver suspected of DUI involved in wrong-way collision that killed passenger, injured second driver

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are investigating a wrong-way crash involving a stolen car that left one person dead early Thursday.

Around 2:39 a.m. South Sacramento California Highway Patrol officers were alerted that officers with the Elk Grove Police Department were in pursuit of a stolen gold Honda Accord on Calvine Road, east of Power Inn Road.

Police said the Elk Grove officers terminated the pursuit when the driver of the vehicle entered Highway 99, going north in the southbound lanes.

CHP officers began to respond, but at 2:42 a.m., dispatch received a call about a collision on the Highway 99 Stockton Boulevard on-ramp.

Elk Grove Police located the head-on collision.

The driver in the stolen Honda Accord drove up the on-ramp in the wrong direction and collided with Honda Insight, CHP reported. The Elk Grove police officers took 24-year-old Sacramento resident Jacob McPherson, the Accord driver, into custody.

The right passenger of the Accord was unresponsive and was removed from the vehicle by officers, CHP reported. Both CHP and Elk Grove Police officers performed CPR on the male passenger.

CHP said fire personnel located a pulse and transported the passenger to a local hospital where he died.

The driver, and sole occupant of the Honda Insight, was trapped in the vehicle but conscious and talking, CHP reported. He was taken to the hospital with major, non-life-threatening injuries.

CHP said McPherson was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash.

Elk Grove Police is handling his arrest and recommends the following charges: stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property and felony evading.

CHP is investigating the collision and recommends McPherson is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI causing injury or death.