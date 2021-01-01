CHP: Driver was unable to see 77-year-old pedestrian before fatal crash in Orangevale

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was hit and killed Thursday as he was walking in an Orangevale roadway.

The California Highway Patrol says the 77-year-old man was on Hickory Avenue near Central Avenue when a vehicle heading southbound hit him as he walked in the road. He died from his injuries.

The man was wearing dark clothing and the driver could not see him, according to the CHP.

The CHP says the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Investigators say no charges will be filed against the driver and neither speed, alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the crash.