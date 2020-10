The California Highway Patrol says a DUI suspect crashed into a home Tuesday night. (Photo courtesy CHP)

ESPARTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says a DUI suspect crashed into the home of an Esparto family Tuesday night.

Officers say the crash happened around 9:40 p.m.

The family inside was not injured, according to CHP.

Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana.