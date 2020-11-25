CHP: Elk Grove man dies after motorcycle crash on I-80

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died Tuesday after crashing into a car on Interstate 80 in North Highlands.

Around 2:20 p.m., a 40-year-old man from Elk Grove was riding a black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle on westbound I-80 near Madison Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At the time, the CHP says he was traveling in between lanes when his motorcycle hit the back of a Hyundai Elantra.

He was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained major injuries as a result, according to the CHP.

The unidentified rider was taken to Mercy San Juan Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The CHP says for nearly an hour, several lanes of I-80 were closed in the area for their investigation.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated and the CHP does not know if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash has been asked to contact Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.