NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Highway 49 near Grass Valley is closed due to a fatal crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said La Barr Meadows Drive is blocked and southbound traffic is being diverted off at McKnight Way.

Officials said the highway will be closed for an unknown duration of time.

Officials are recommending drivers use Highway 174, Dog Bar Road or McCourtney Road as alternative routes.

This is a developing story.