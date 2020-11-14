CHP: Fatal crash involving multiple big rigs closes Hwy 99 in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — A fatal crash involving at least five big rigs and multiple other vehicles shut down Highway 99 in Butte County early Saturday morning.
Fire crews in Butte County reported the accident just before 3 a.m. and said Highway 99 will be closed between the towns of Gridley and Biggs for several hours.
No additional information was released on injuries or deaths of those involved.
The California Highway Patrol in Oroville reported just before 4 a.m. that the crash was fatal and happened on the highway just south of Hinamin Drive causing road closures at Biggs East Highway and Spruce.
At 10:30 a.m., Cal Fire crews said Highway 99 remained closed in both directions.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.