CHP: Fatal crash involving multiple big rigs closes Hwy 99 in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — A fatal crash involving at least five big rigs and multiple other vehicles shut down Highway 99 in Butte County early Saturday morning.

Fire crews in Butte County reported the accident just before 3 a.m. and said Highway 99 will be closed between the towns of Gridley and Biggs for several hours.

No additional information was released on injuries or deaths of those involved.

Highway 99 will be closed between Gridley and Biggs for several hours. Major Accident Investigation Team coming from Sacramento. At least 5 big rigs and 5 other vehicles involved in an early-morning traffic collision. pic.twitter.com/AJI5k16Ioh — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) November 14, 2020

The California Highway Patrol in Oroville reported just before 4 a.m. that the crash was fatal and happened on the highway just south of Hinamin Drive causing road closures at Biggs East Highway and Spruce.

Oroville CHP Units are on scene at a multi vehicle fatal collision on SR-99 south of Hinamin Drive. Please avoid the area, there is a HARD CLOSURE in place starting at BIGGS EAST HIGHWAY / SR-99 and SPRUCE and SR-99. Please select a different route and drive with caution for fog. pic.twitter.com/OL0juKbyo3 — CHP Oroville👮‍♂️👮‍♀️🚔 (@CHP_Oroville) November 14, 2020

At 10:30 a.m., Cal Fire crews said Highway 99 remained closed in both directions.

The highway remains closed in both directions at this hour. https://t.co/EOVSiZOKtN — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) November 14, 2020

This story is developing. Check back for updates.