CHP: Fatal hit-and-run with pedestrian on Florin Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man has died following a fatal hit-and-run on Florin Road early Saturday evening, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Police responded to reports of a person lying in the road around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, officers determined the person had been struck by a vehicle which subsequently left the scene.

CHP said the type of vehicle involved is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this collision are asked to contact the South Sacramento CHP Area office at 916-897-5600 during normal business hours or 916-897-1300 after-hours. Callers may remain anonymous and potentially collect a $1,000 reward for information.