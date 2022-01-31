CHP: Female hit, killed while running across Highway 65 in Rocklin

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle hit and killed a person who ran across northbound Highway 65 Monday morning in the dark.

The California Highway Patrol said just before 6:30 a.m., the unidentified female raced across the highway near Sunset Boulevard and was hit.

The driver who hit the pedestrian stopped following the fatal crash, CHP officials confirmed.

CHP Officer Trista Drake said first responders were stationed along the center divider at the scene of the crash.

All lanes of Highway 65 were open, but there were some slowdowns as a result of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.